Third-grader Lynlee Carroll learned an invaluable lesson Wednesday about shopping for healthy snacks on a budget.
“You can’t always get what you want,” she said after she had completed her shopping quest at Baesler’s Market as part of Camp Navigate’s Healthy Habits week.
As he’s done for the past six years, Bob Baesler provides each camper with a $10 gift card as part of the healthy eating program. Prior to the field trip, children learn about the importance of healthy eating and reading food labels.
On Wednesday, about 170 campers in grades K-8 were expected to visit the store in four shifts.
Each year, Camp Navigate designates one week for healthy habits, said Eleanor Ramseier, the camp’s executive director. “We focus on employability skills and workforce development, and we feel developing a healthy community and starting young with the kids aligns with our mission.”
Ramseier and Baesler agreed that one way to encourage healthy habits among kids is with a fun shopping trip. “We teach our campers during this week how to look at nutrition labels,” Ramseier said.
During the visit to the store, campers get to choose their own items, but they also are encouraged to avoid items that have sugar listed as one of the first three ingredients.
The goal is for campers to learn first-hand that many foods are both tasty and nutritious, Ramseier said. “Sometimes, they don’t know that until they look at the nutrition label. They may think something is healthy, but then they read the label and see an item may have a lot of sugar.”
It’s the sixth year for the program.
Camper Lynlee Carroll, who will be in third grade at Ouabache Elementary, ended up purchasing a sports drink, an apple, two kiwis and cheddar Goldfish crackers. At the end of the shopping trip, she eyed some watermelon, but wasn’t not sure it was within her $10 budget.
Campers had some tough choices as they studied the many food products available.
Victor McDonald, who will be a third grader at Lost Creek Elementary this fall, started off by selecting Goldfish cheddar crackers, “It sounded like it had mostly good ingredients, like cheese in it.” The bag of crackers cost $3.39; he also purchased a “berry blast” flavored sports drink.
As he concluded his shopping, McDonald added pretzel thins and two pounds of bananas to his shopping bag. The Camp Navigate experience taught him that choosing nutritious foods “is better for you and healthier for you,” both now and throughout life, he said.
Camper Deakon Spoonmore, who will be a Lost Creek third-grader, exercised great discipline as he went by the bakery section and saw some mouthwatering cookies. “Those look so good,” he said, walking away.
He bought items that included Goldfish crackers, a drink and watermelon.
The healthy eating field trip had a lot of cool things about it, he said, but the best part was “probably seeing Bob [Baesler].”
