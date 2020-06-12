Camp Invention returns via Zoom, remote learning

Camp Invention Connect is reinventing itself this year with distance learning for children entering grades kindergarten through sixth with a weeklong summer adventure exploring science, technology, engineering and innovation.
In partnership with the National Inventors Hall of Fame and IVY Tech Community College, the camp will be an all-new, at-home version of the nationally acclaimed Camp Invention program.
Four activity kits packed full of materials will be sent directly to each participant, so they can go outside, get active and stretch their imaginations with engaging hands-on activities. The week begins July 13 with Tim Moss serving as lead coach to offer the all-new 2020 curriculum, Elevate!
During this program, young innovators will:
• Explore the principles of flight, pilot paper airplanes and hand-copters, and experiment with two flight simulation robots — one to take apart and investigate, and one to personalize!
• Learn the value of their creativity and bring their biggest ideas to life as they sketch and build prototypes, design logos, market their invention and protect their intellectual property.
• Go outdoors to take on environmental challenges, exploring bioluminescence by creating glowing LED flowers and building parachutes to safely airdrop animals in their habitats.
• Discover the great inventors behind their favorite sports and apply their own game-changing ingenuity to build the ultimate sports complex, and then head outside to play their new games.
Camp Invention Connect can be screen-free and self-led (remote learning), or it can be enhanced through online collaboration sessions with coaches and fellow campers during the week of camp (July 13-17).
The program also can be modified to meet families’ needs, along with varying the completion dates. Modules can be divided up to be used one per week for four weeks, one per day, or other variations of the typical five-day camp experience. Screen time and the need for parental involvement are kept to a minimum.
Register online and receive $100 off the $175 fee before June 27. Funds are limited to reduce the cost. Participants are asked to register by June 27. Visit invent.org/connect or contact Tim Moss at 812-201-7993 or campinvention.terrehaute@gmail.com or call 800-968-4332.
The camp is made possible by The Duke Energy Foundation, Rick Burger, and Vectren, which provide grants to reduce the cost of the registration fee.
