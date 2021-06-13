Terre Haute Camp Invention has a limited number of spots available for $50 for this summer’s virtual STEM experience thanks to additional scholarship funds from Duke Energy.
The hands-on program — for students entering kindergarten through sixth grade — is available either online in a directed format with multiple meetings throughout the day during the week of July 19-23 or as a personalized program that can be completed anytime with resource guides and online directional videos.
Materials are shipped to participants’ homes with several different hands-on/minds-on activities (a solar cricket, a microphone to take apart, a working microphone, a morphed vehicle to create and build, and a rubber duck launcher, plus more).
Those interested in a $50 spot should contact director Tim Moss at t81@aol.com or 812-201-7993.
