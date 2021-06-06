Camp Curiosity aims to get kids excited about learning

Dressed as the “mad scientist” Evil Dr. P, Sarah Scott Middle School teacher Alisha Pritchard rose 50 feet in the air while in the bucket of a city fire department ladder truck to test “egg drop” containers made by students.
The Evil Dr. P then dropped the students’ creations, one by one, down to the asphalt parking lot in front of the school. The egg drop contest was part of Sarah Scott’s summer school program, dubbed “Camp Curiosity.”
Some of the containers floated down with balloons serving as parachutes, while others plopped down — as students anxiously watched to learn if their eggs survived their 50-foot journey.
In all, 17 of 32 eggs remained unscrambled, despite the precipitous drop.
Pritchard dressed for the part with a white lab coat and goggles, not to mention hair dyed bright green and pink. She also wore orange tennis shoes.
This week, students have been working to apply math and physics lessons and were able to use a range of materials to create their egg drop containers.
Fifty students are participating in Camp Curiosity. The summer school program seeks to address learning loss, and students combine fun activities each day with English and math lessons.
Pritchard, who teaches seventh-grade science at Sarah Scott, is doing a math and science curriculum for the program. “We’re trying to focus on getting kids excited about learning,” she said.
With the egg drop, students are doing engineering. “We gave them a problem. Evil Dr. P wanted to see if eggs could fly and we told the students they have to save them,” she said.
The assignment was to create something that would save the eggs despite the plunge. “Students are solving problems, which is a huge part of science,” Pritchard said.
Students were not limited in the materials they could use, which included cardboard, bubble wrap, tissue boxes, balloons, plastic bags, tape, Styrofoam and more.
Students learned about physics and air resistance. They didn’t want the containers to be too heavy, which could cause the eggs to break, but they didn’t want it so light the container would blow away.
Among the students whose containers met the test was Gracynn Wallace, who will be a Sarah Scott sixth-grader next school year.
“At first I had a big box and I stuffed it with bubble wrap and tissues, but I thought it was too big, so I took a tissue box — which is smaller” and wrapped the egg with Styrofoam, plastic and tissues.
She made a bubble wrap lid and also used a balloon to help with a softer landing.
Wallace is enjoying Camp Curiosity. Students do language arts and math each day and “they make it really fun here,” Wallace said. The summer school program is 8 a.m. to noon each day, and part of the day is dedicated to such activities as cooking, yoga or painting on canvas.
Abby Flynn, who will be in eighth grade, also wanted to use a parachute-style container.
After several adjustments, the final design included balloons, masking tape, a paper bag, craft paper and pipe fitters. She secured the egg inside with masking tape, and she tried to keep the container as light as possible.
Camp Curiosity is her first time to attend summer school, Flynn said. Teachers talked about how fun it would be so she decided to try it. “It’s lived up to its expectations.”
According to Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, 251 students are participating in middle school summer school programs and 388 students are participating in high school summer programs across the district as it seeks to address learning loss, especially in English and math.
The high school program is primarily focused on credit recovery.
Another 205 students are participating in an all-digital Math Magic/Writing Wonders program for grades 3-8.
“There is a lot of creativity coming from our teachers in these summer school programs to keep students engaged,” he said.
The summer programs are partially funded through federal stimulus funding, although the district does get reimbursed for summer school by the state.
“We were able to use some ESSER funds to increase pay for summer school teachers to $50 per hour. Typically, it’s about $25 per hour,” he said. “Our teachers have had a long, arduous year and we wanted to incentivize and reward them for teaching summer school.”
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
