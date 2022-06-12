The Vigo County School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in Otter Creek Middle School, 4801 N. Lafayette Ave.
Among agenda items, the district is seeking permission to develop specifications and solicit bids for camera systems for Terre Haute North and South Vigo high schools, West Vigo middle/high school and Rio Grande Elementary.
"The replacement of these camera systems will help ensure student and staff safety at each facility," according to materials provided to the board.
General obligation bond funds are available to pay for the new systems.
The board also will be asked to approve bids for miscellaneous furniture for Otter Creek Middle School. Commercial Office Environments would be awarded items for the art and band areas, while Educational Furniture would be awarded items for the cafeteria, classrooms, art room and assistant principal areas.
The items would be purchased from Otter Creek bond funds; the total amount of the purchases is $579,604.
Also on the agenda, Fanning Howey will provide an update on the Otter Creek project and present a change order request.
In another item, the administration is seeking approval of a $103,640 Health Issues and Challenges grant from the Indiana Department of Health. The two-year grant focuses on improving health outcomes related to food insecurity/obesity.
It would be used to create three activities, including a Nutrition and Wellness Club in which Indiana State University students would serve as mentors during after-school nutrition presentations.
Another activity involves a Family Engagement and Wellness event to assist students and families in making positive nutrition and wellness choices. The third activity involves an indoor hydroponic garden at Franklin Elementary.
Grant partners include Vigo County Purdue Extension, Wabash Valley Master Gardeners and the ISU Center for Community Engagement.
The board also will be asked to approve a United Way Financial Management "Financial Skills for Teens" grant in the amount of $67,274.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.