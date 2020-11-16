Calvary Cemetery in Terre Haute has joined national nonprofit Wreaths Across America to support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach, as an official location for 2020.
Wreaths Across America started as a gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember the nation’s fallen and honor their service, but to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made. This year, there will be more than 2,200 participating locations placing wreaths on National Wreaths Across America Day, which is Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.
Anyone who wishes to participate in this program and honor either a specific veteran or sponsor a wreath for a Veteran can do so by visiting www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/INCCTH
The sponsored wreaths will be placed on veteran’s graves that have been identified with the help of the local VFW. The application for the individual graves lets you include their name and specifics about the gravesite to receive the wreath. You will be asked whether you want to place the wreath yourself or have a volunteer place the wreath for you. Calvary will identify gravesites for anyone who cannot complete the grave location section on the form.
Wreaths will be delivered directly to Calvary Cemetery by Wreaths Across America. 6. Wreaths will be placed on the graves on National Wreath Day, Dec. 19.
Normally, National Wreath Day is celebrated with a formal ceremony and presentation of ceremonial wreaths honoring each branch of the armed forces, followed immediately by the laying of wreaths on veteran’s graves. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, that ceremony will not take place this year, however, all the sponsored veterans’ wreaths will be placed at the cemetery as planned. The ceremonial wreaths honoring the seven branches of the Armed Forces will be presented and on display in the Mausoleum.
For more information on the Wreaths Across America, visit www.WreathsAcrossAmerica.org.
For more on Calvary Cemetery, visit www.catholiccemeteries.cc/locations/calvary-st-joseph-terre-haute/#
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.