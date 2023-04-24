Child Adult Resource Services has returned to Terre Haute and opened a day center that serves adults with disabilities.
It celebrated its grand opening Monday. The day center is located at 2901 Ohio Blvd., Suite 110, just east of The Meadows shopping center.
“We’ve been looking forward to this for quite some time now,” said Shane Gadd, C.A.R.S. day service manager.
In 2020, C.A.R.S. was located in the lower level of The Meadows, but when the COVID pandemic took its toll, “We had to retreat back to Brazil,” where another day center is located, Gadd said.
Many of those who will use the Terre Haute day center are from Vigo County, so the new location will offer greater convenience for them and their families.
“We’re excited to be back in Vigo County,” Gadd said. “There are so many opportunities here. We’ve partnered with Chick-fil-A, Catholic Charities — the list is endless.”
They’ll certainly make use of Deming Park, which is close by.
The Terre Haute day center, which is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, offers opportunities for peer interaction, socialization and community integration.
C.A.R.S participants play bingo at Chick-fil-A and do crafts or karaoke at assisted living centers.
“A lot of our individuals may see things out in the community they wouldn’t have seen if it wasn’t for coming to our day center,” Gadd said.
Vigo County has been very supportive, and C.A.R.S. hopes to build even more partnerships, he said.
The day center participants also can help organizations with their events. “We’d be glad to help set up tables, break down tents, and just be part of what you are doing,” Gadd said.
They plan to assist with a future 12 Points cleanup as well as the Team of Mercy Surviving the Color event. They’ll also be part of Saturday’s Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome.
Among those happy with the new site is David Hires. “I like it. We have more space,” he said. He’s also looking forward to visiting different places in the community.
In one of the rooms Monday, individuals played UNO and Farkle, a dice game. Megan Ahern and Mia Millikan helped with the ribbon-cutting, along with representatives of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Duke Bennett.
C.A.R.S., a not-for-profit agency, has been providing support services for children, families and adults in western Indiana since 1969.
The return to Terre Haute took some time and a lot of organization, Gadd said. “A lot of special people came together to make this happen.”
He had much praise for the C.A.R.S. staff.
“I have a great team that works with me,” Gadd said. “There is a lot of passion and caring people. It takes a team to do what we do.”
The Terre Haute day center is looking to grow.
For more information, go to the website at cars-services.org. CARS also has a Facebook site.
Gadd can be reached at sgadd@cars-services.org or by cell at 812-249-9235.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue
