WIN Recovery and Hamilton Center invite the public, especially those addicted by addiction or overdose, to a ceremony at 12:30 p.m. Friday (Aug. 30) at 88 Wabash Court, behind the courthouse in Terre Haute.
The event will mark International Overdose Awareness Day, which this year falls on Saturday.
The event includes a guest speaker and the release of 190 butterflies in recognition of the 190 people who lose their lives to overdose every day in the United States. The butterfly release will begin at 1 p.m.
Refreshments and tours of the WIN Recovery, Hamilton Center’s certified opioid treatment program, will also be available,
