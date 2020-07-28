Business owners vary on mask mandate

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's mask mandate is days old and local businesses are deciding to enforce that mandate to varying degrees.

From compulsory compliance to optional, small business owners in Terre Haute are working to strike the right balance between safety and giving customers autonomy.

Holcomb's mandate requires everyone older than 8 to wear a mask in public indoor spaces and public outdoor spaces where social distancing is not possible. And while he at first considered criminal penalties for those who buck the mandate, those were later stripped from the order before its signing last week.

Daren Krockenberger, owner of Kroc's Butcher Shop, said he believes in letting the customer decide what's best for them and will serve customers with or without masks.

His staff, however, are made to wear masks.

"We won't mandate that customers wear masks, that's their right," Krockenberger said. "But our employees will wear masks and the business will take proactive steps in keeping us and our customers safe.

"... We're taking the stance that anyone who walks through the door, it's their right to wear a mask or not."

A sign on the door of Krockenberger's recently opened shop on South Seventh Street limits the number of customers allowed in at any time to four. He says it sometimes takes a measured approach, as a small business owner, to find the balance needed to meet both the customer and the business' needs.

"I see both sides, though," Krockenberger said. "I've had friends come down with it, so I know it's out there. But we've not had anyone at our shops that has had it and not had anyone I do business with have it.

"... And I won't take anything away from Walmart or Sam's or Menards because they require them — they see a lot more people than we do. We're just doing what's best for us."

Louie Popejoy, owner of Popejoy Music Center on Wabash Avenue, said the discussion around both masks and COVID-19 in general have been politicized.

Twisted and used for an end coming Nov. 3, Popejoy said he won't force masks on anyone who visits his shop and won't ask why you do or don't wear one.

"Anyone who visits is welcome to come in, look at anything, pick anything off the wall and I'll let them decide if they want to wear a mask while doing so," Popejoy said as Rush Limbaugh played on the shop radio.

"If they feel they need to protect themselves, that's just fine. But I'll say this, if the virus is in this room and it's on my things, why don't we also wear gloves and a suit?"

And while Krockenberger and Popejoy take a more laissez faire approach to mask enforcement, owners of a northside beauty salon and nail shop are making no exceptions.

Toni Roberts, owner of Cutters Beauty Salon on Maple Avenue, and Angie Nieves, owner of Angie's Nails at Cutters, both said they won't see customers without masks — no ifs, ands or buts about it.

Tacked on the entrance to the salon is a note that reads, "MASK! Wear one, save a life."

"And that's what we have to do, and ask our customers to do, to stay safe," Roberts said. "In the work we do, we work in such close proximity to our customers and can't maintain six feet of distance.

"We're not most jobs, so we do masks."

Nieves said she's told customers who call to schedule an appointment that they'll be required to wear a mask upon entering the salon and for the duration of their visit, only for the customer to back out.

"They try to tell me they can't wear a mask because it's hard to breathe in them," Nieves said. "I just say, 'I'm sorry. I hope you can find someone to help you.'"

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.