Learning to get along with white people was an early life lesson for a Terre Haute industry leader.
“We can't go through this life and surround ourselves only with people who look like us,” Stan Miles said Tuesday morning during a panel discussion on inclusion.
But many people do just that, he said, particularly in communities with small minority populations, such as Terre Haute.
To address the current issue of inclusion and engagement in the community, Leadership Connect of West Central Indiana hosted an online forum with the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce to learn about issues facing minority businesses and leaders.
More than 35 individuals and organizations tuned in for the discussion on Zoom.
Miles, plant manager of Novelis, said he knows few white people who have never learned about minorities in their communities. In fact, he spoke to a white couple in Terre Haute who admitted they knew black people, but only their first names. The couple said they had never visited a black person's home, or invited a black person into their home.
Miles said it made him think about all the opportunities that white couple had to meet people who didn't look like them. Miles said he challenged them not to judge people on appearance, whether that be different hair styles, clothing or skin color, because those are biases many people have.
L.T. Thompson, co-owner of local business Wellness Box Inc., agreed with Miles.
Witnessing an act of bias -- and remaining silent about it -- makes the witness part of the problem, Thompson said.
It can be hard to speak up, particularly for small business owners, because it can cause other problems for the business, he said.
WingStop co-owners Chris Tooley and Mark McLaurine II understand that, too.
Their being on the cover of a magazine to promote their restaurant resulted in a drop in sales for a WingStop location, Tooley said, even though customer service and quality of product remained the same.
The issues presented in the panel discussion are a starting point for bringing the community together, said Rana Johnson, associate vice president for inclusive excellence and strategic initiatives at Indiana State University.
She recalled a random traffic stop late at night in Terre Haute by an Indiana State Police trooper soon after she moved to Vigo County. No ticket was written, she said, but it could have been an bad experience for someone who did not respond correctly to the officer's questions. Those types of situations are common in many American communities.
All panelists could share stories about learning at a young age about racism and bias.
Thompson recalled being a small child traveling with his parents when they came upon Ku Klux Klansmen blocking a road in a threatening manner. He said he remembered his parents telling him to duck down as his father turned their car around and they drove away from burning torches.
“I can only imagine the fear my parents had,” he said. “This could have been the end of our lives.”
Such incidents and fears are seldom understood by non-minorities, he said.
Terre Haute has an opportunity to be proactive through its chamber task force on inclusion and community engagement, Johnson said.
“We can't wait until something happens and then go back. This is the first step we can take,” Johnson said.
The community has resources available through four colleges and universities, she said, and this seems to her to be an open and welcoming community. Being proactive can head off issues that result in social unrest being seen in other American communities.
More panel discussions are planned by Leadership Connect. Information is available on the chamber website at www.terrehautechamber.com.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
