On Thursday morning, Vigo County School Corp. adult education students took classes in one part of the Learning Lab, while fourth graders learned about technology and robotics in another area.
The Terre Haute business community got a first-hand introduction to the Vigo County Learning Lab, described as a “mixed-use learning environment” involving several community partners. It is housed at the former Meadows Elementary.
Presentations occurred as part of the Business/Education Roundtable, which last met prior to the pandemic.
VCSC programs located there include adult education and the NEAT Experience, and more programs will locate there in the future.
The Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club also is housed there. Other partners collaborating with the Learning Lab include the CEO high school entrepreneurship program; Union Hospital and the Coordinated Health Program; Junior Achievement; and Purdue Extension/4H.
Rob Haworth, VCSC superintendent, said the Learning Lab works as an enterprise zone, providing a place for youth and adults “to grow, learn and explore; become healthier; and have fun. It’s a place where character education can be taught while learning how to change a flat tire.”
It facilitates different collaborations and partnerships “where there is a lot of crossover in services provided,” he said.
For example, someone could be taking adult education classes there while their children participate in Boys and Girls Club programming. Programs that offer nutrition education might use the site to teach cooking and gardening skills.
It’s an opportunity for groups with like missions to be in one place, providing those services, he said.
The Learning Lab also minimizes travel and provides a catalyst for economic development and better quality of life, Haworth said.
Participants provided short presentations on their programs.
Mark Metheny explained that the CEO program, which operates in 62 communities across the country, will provide participants with hands-on experiences to get them thinking as entrepreneurs; another goal is to show students that opportunities do exist in their home community.
The first CEO class will begin August 2023. Metheny chairs the Vigo County CEO chapter.
After the program, Steven Holman, Union Health CEO, spoke of the many benefits of the VCSC Coordinated Health Program, a cooperative effort of Union, Indiana State University and Purdue Extension. The program encompasses nutrition, physical activity and mental health.
“We’re very excited about the impact it’s been having on the kids,” Holman said.
Susan Mardis, who serves on the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club board, said of the Learning Lab, “I think it’s outstanding. I’m just amazed at everything that’s gone on and is going to go on here. We need this for our students.”
After the program, fourth graders could be seen in the NEAT Experience classrooms learning about robotics, using a welding simulator, tinkering with part of a lawnmower engine and mastering the art of changing a tire.
NEAT provides students with hands-on opportunities to interact with technology.
Retired teacher Terry Marrs worked with DeVaney fourth grader Jameelah Gipson, who was using a robotics arm. “She’s doing a very good job. See how methodical she is?” he said. “She is very precise.”
Keyston Pettijohn and Will Johnston studied the mechanics of a lawnmower.
Johnston was especially interested in the welding simulator. His dad does welding, and he may want to follow in his dad’s footsteps.
