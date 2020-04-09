Business community launches new effort in COVID-19 fight

Local organizations are joining together to continue service to the business community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group is called the West Central Indiana Business Hub, and its first order of business was launching a COVID-19 response team, according to a news release from the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce.
The groups involved include the Terre Haute Chamber, West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center, Indiana State University's Business Engagement Center, Launch Terre Haute, West Central Indiana Economic Development District, city of Terre Haute, RJL Solutions, Terre Haute Economic Development Corp. and Work One.
“The Business Hub is something that has been in discussions for months, but once we began to see such a great need in the wake of COVID-19 we really pulled together to start work,” chamber President Kristin Craig said. “They say there’s strength in numbers, and that’s what our community really needs right now.”
Currently the organization has two main goals:
- Create a centralized response team to address questions from the business community;
- Capture community data regarding specific concerns and financial loss.
Business leaders, managers and decision makers are asked to complete an online assessment at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSet31A-ZRHwZLa70uQj0YWhqGgEo0K0KZo9MHwy7pwyuI2PyA/viewform
Anyone with questions may also call the Terre Haute Chamber at 812-232-2391.
Data collected will be used to center in on the greatest need of the business community, but individual questions and requests will be addressed by members of the response team.
Services are available to any business in the six-county West Central Indiana region, although this is geared specifically toward small businesses, those with fewer than 500 employees.
