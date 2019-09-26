Burks will be NAACP banquet keynote speaker

Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc., will be the keynote speaker Oct. 19 at the annual Freedom Fund banquet of the Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch.
Burks in June celebrated 40 years with Hamilton Center; he became CEO in 2012.
“Burks always leads by example – as a mentor, a coach, an innovator,” NAACP Branch President Sylvester Edwards said in a news release. “He implements programs that promote diversity and second chances, all consistent with the goals of the NAACP.”
In Burks tenure, Hamilton Center has added several new programs and services across its ten-county service area. Among those are the Military Veterans Program, the New Citizens Program (to help those with felonies regain their lives through re-entry), and WIN Recovery, the first opioid treatment program of its kind in Vigo County.
The Oct. 19 event at MCL Banquet Center at The Meadows will recognize community members making contributions to the organization and to the greater Terre Haute area. It also will include a recap of significant branch activities.
Reservations are required by Oct. 4. Contact fund chairman John E. Lang by email at johnelang1@aol.com, or by phone at 765-832-7957. Send mail to Terre Haute NAACP, PO Box 10538, Terre Haute, IN 47801.
