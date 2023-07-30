Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center Inc., was honored Saturday night for more than 50 years of coaching and mentoring children in the Wabash Valley.
The event with friends, family and colleagues was at the social center at St. George Orthodox Church, 1900 S. Fourth St., Terre Haute.
Announced during the evening was the development of a Terre Haute Girls & Boys club scholarship given annually in Burks honor. Further, July 29 was designated Melvin L. Burks Day in Terre Haute as proclaimed by Mayor Duke Bennett.
Burks also was also honored with the Circle of Corydon Award, which honors Hoosiers who have made remarkable contributions to the betterment of Indiana and its people, demonstrating through life and service qualities exemplified by the state’s greatest citizens. The award was presented on behalf of the governor by state Sen. Jon Ford.
Burks graduated from Indiana State University in 1977 with a bachelor’s degree in Afro-American Studies with a minor in criminology and sociology. He completed a master’s degree in agency counseling and criminology and a master of public administration, both at ISU.
In addition to a career at Hamilton Center spanning more than 44 years, he committed himself to serving young people though his 24 years on the Vigo County School Corp. board and serving on other boards and committees including Covered Bridge Special Education, Terre Haute Boys/Girls Club, the Vigo County Council for Children/Youth, Youth Suicide Prevention Council, North Vigo High School Advisory Committee for Guidance Counseling Department, Young Men’s Civic Club, and the Vigo County Juvenile Advisory Board.
Since 1987 and 2005 respectively, he has been an assistant football coach and assistant boys’ basketball coach at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. In addition, he has been a part of the Outreach Fatherhood Program, youth football leagues and AAU basketball. He has personally mentored hundreds of youth in the community.
“With the mentorship and encouragement that I received from Mr. Burks, I was able to overcome many obstacles that were hindering my growth as person,” said Melissa Hutchens. “I am grateful for the opportunity he has given me to reach higher and not be defined by my past.”
“I feel so blessed to be a part of Mr. Burks life,” said Bobby Moore. “To be included in his family is truly a blessing for me and my family.”
