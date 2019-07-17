Burglary suspect apprehended after K-9 track of 2 miles

A Terre Haute man was arrested Tuesday when police tracked him for about two miles after a homeowner interrupted a burglary.
Stephen Wiggins, 32, faces preliminary charges of theft, trespassing and resisting law enforcement in connection with the incident that began in the Woodridge and Wyndham neighborhoods on the city's east side.
About 1:30 p.m., city police were dispatched to the area after a homeowner found Wiggins in a garage rummaging through a car. Wiggins fled the scene, but dispatchers started receiving reports from other citizens saying the suspect was in their yard or looking through vehicles.
At one point, police said, Wiggins was spotted about 500 feet from officers as he was running through yards and jumping fences.
At 4:30 p.m., Wiggins was apprehended by THPD canine officer Pelkes, handled by Officer Tony Mazzon, following a track of almost two miles.
Wiggins also had an outstanding warrant for resisting arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
