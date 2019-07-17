A Marshall, Indiana, woman was injured after the horse-drawn Amish buggy she was driving was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in Parke County.
Lydia Stoltzfus, 19, was taken to Union Hospital of Clinton for treatment of her injuries, according to a news release from the Parke County Sheriff's Office. The horse had to be euthanized at the scene.
Police said Gregory Willhite, 68, of Wingate, was driving south on U.S. 41 in a 2009 Ford Ranger when he rear-ended the buggy. Stoltzfus was the only person in the buggy.
Rockville Police, Parke County EMS and Double D Towing assisted at the scene.
