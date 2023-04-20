The Annual Buddy Walk in Terre Haute is set for April 29.
Registration begins at 9 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Opening ceremonies are at 10 a.m., with the one mile walk around the stadium set to start at 10:21 a.m. Participants of all ages and abilities are welcome.
Along with the walk, family-friendly activities will be set up including entertainment, team awards and an information tent.
The Buddy Walk was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society in 1995 to celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk has grown from 17 walks in 1995 to nearly 300 walks planned for 2023 worldwide. Last year more than $14 million was raised nationwide to benefit local programs and services, as well as the national advocacy and public awareness initiatives of NDSS that benefit all individuals with Down syndrome.
To learn more, or to sign up visit charity.pledgeit.org/TerreHaute or contact Regional Buddy Walk Terre Haute Coordinator at Dixie@dsindiana.org
