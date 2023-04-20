Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.