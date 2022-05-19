Boot City Opry will host a Buddy Holly tribute show 7 p.m. Saturday.
Kenny James will be wearing the iconic wide rimmed glasses as he will perform some of Holly’s greatest hits including “Peggy Sue,” “Oh Boy,” “That’ll Be the Day” and more.
James has been named the best Buddy Holly Entertainer in Las Vegas and Best Entertainer at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Throughout his entertainment career James has worked with great artists such as Marty Stewart, The Drifters, The Coasters and Chubby Checker.
For more information or tickets, call 812-299-8521.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.