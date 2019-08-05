Bucshon will host town hall Aug. 21 in Terre Haute

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, in August will host town hall sessions in four locations through Indiana's Eighth Congressional District.
The Terre Haute town hall is set for Aug. 21 at Woodrow Wilson Middle School auditorium, 301 S. 25th St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the town hall will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always made it a priority to listen and be accessible to Hoosiers and communicate my views on the issues of great importance to the country through town halls, listening sessions, office hours and a variety of other public events," Bucshon said in a news release.
"My upcoming town halls are a great opportunity for me to continue this open, honest, and respectful dialogue with the citizens I represent in Congress. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Other sessions are:
Aug. 19 in Evansville, Southern Indiana Career and Technical School, Assembly Hall; 1901 Lynch Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. (Central).
Aug. 20 in Linton, Linton-Stockton High School, Auditeria; 10 H St. NE. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Aug 22 in Washington, Washington High School, Auditorium; 608 E. Walnut St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
