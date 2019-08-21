Bucshon tackles immigration, gun control at town hall

If the green and red signs of approval and disapproval handed out at 8th District Congressman Larry Bucshon’s town hall meeting were meant to keep things civil and quiet — they didn’t work.
Like a snapshot of American politics at the moment, a number of the more than 100 folks at Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Wednesday would wave their red sign each time Bucshon spoke, while others, no mater what he said, would wave their green, neither group wanting to be “out waved” by the other.
When the topic of immigration was raised, the middle school’s auditorium looked decorated for Christmas.
“It’s tragic that we’ve had anybody die down there, OK, it’s a tragic situation overall” Bucshon said. “But I would encourage you to look at how many people our border patrol find, both adults and children, dead along the border annually, it would shock you.”
Staring at a crowd of red signs, Bucshon went on to say the U.S. is nothing if not a country with rules and laws to be followed and that drug cartels are largely to blame for much of the current border crisis.
“More than 90% of the people showing up don’t meet the criteria for asylum in the United States,” Bucshon said between repeated iterations that he’s personally been to border camps. “The reason we’re seeing all these children is because the cartels are bringing them all.”
Buchon was cut off by a chorus of boos before continuing to say the cartels are, along with illicit drugs, being paid to smuggle people across the border.
“And let me say this, if the Democrats wanted this to be different, then how come when they had control of the White House, had 60 seats in the Senate and control of the House, why didn’t they pass the type of immigration law they say they want to?” Bucshon said.
When given a chance to respond, the original questioner said the separation of families and housing of migrants in detention centers is, “probably the most cruel and inhumane thing the United States has done in my lifetime.”
“And I saw on CNN, which you probably think is fake news ...”
“Most of it is,” Bucshon said before another round of boos.
“They said that children aren’t being vaccinated,” the questioner continued.
Bucshon spent near ten minutes then explaining the detainment process and how each migrant is processed once in custody.
Frustrated that Bucshon had spent nearly a third of his scheduled appearance on a single question, an attendee stood and shouted that the congressman was spending too much time talking and not enough listening.
“It is my understanding that at a town hall meeting you should be listening to us,” the woman shouted from near the back of the auditorium.
“I was answering her question,” Bucshon shot back.
“But you’re spending so much time on just one question,” she said.
“I’m answering her question,” Buchson said again, talking over the woman. “Do you want to be removed? We can have you removed. Otherwise I’m trying to give an answer to a very complicated question.”
Bucshon again faced a sea of red when offering what could or should be done in the wake of numerous mass casualty shootings.
The congressman again prefaced his answer by saying the subject was complicated and one that requires a nuanced approach to both be effective and lawful.
“First of all, you cannot legally buy a firearm from any federally licensed dealer without getting a background check,” Bucshon said. “You can’t buy one from a dealer on the internet or at a gun show without getting one.
“The only way you can legally purchase a gun without a background check is through a private sale. ... And to be clear, none of these shootings would have changed if the background checks were any different.”
Bucshon said, much to the chagrin of many in attendance, nothing short of repealing the Second Amendment and sending federal agents door to door to collect guns would be enough to keep guns out of the hands of criminals.
“Everybody wants these shootings to stop,” Bucshon said. “But look at the shooting we just had in Philadelphia where they guy who used an AR-15 had a 30-page-long rap sheet. He didn’t go to the gun shop to buy that AR-15.
“... I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. You can’t pick and choose what parts of the Constitution to uphold. I want these things to stop, but you have to do something that’ll work.”
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
