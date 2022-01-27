Bucshon praises new THPD headquarters

U.S. Rep. Larry Bucshon, R-Newburgh, praised the new headquarters of the Terre Haute Police Department after a Thursday afternoon tour of the Seventh Street police station.
Calling the renovation of the former Tribune-Star building “tremendous,” Bucshon said he is happy the building now suits the needs of the police department.
“The officers and administrative staff are very happy with the space, and it’s just a nice work environment for our officers and our administrative people here in Terre Haute,” Bucshon said.
He and Mayor Duke Bennett shared time in the building, and the mayor shared the history of how new construction was originally planned to replace the outdated facility on Wabash Avenue. The acquisition of the South Seventh Street property, however, fit the department’s needs with the project costs coming in under budget.
Terre Haute is a community that supports its police department, Bucshon said.
“I think Terre Haute does a pretty good job. In talking to the officers, I think this community has been supportive. And that’s true across my congressional district,” Bucshon said.
“I was pleased to hear from the officers today that the community of Terre Haute has been pretty supportive.”
While there’s a negative narrative against police in many communities, support in the Eighth Congressional District of Indiana remains strong, he added.
In some communities it has become difficult to attract new officers, and THPD is currently receiving applications for new officers.
Turning his attention to the COVID-19, Buschon said he feels spring and summer could bring some closure to the pandemic as the public and health officials continue to address needs.
“It is now endemic. It is not going away,” Bucshon said of the virus, saying everyone should do practical things to protect themselves and their communities.
As a physician, Bucshon said he supports voluntary vaccinations as safe and effective, but he opposes federal mandates for medical procedures.
“The role of the government is to get out good information and good data and be consistent, which unfortunately has not been the case in both the previous and current administrations,” Bucshon said, adding he wants to see a consistent message to the public.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
