Buckley will lead Noblitt Scholars program at RHIT

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has selected associate professor Christine Buckley to lead the Noblitt Scholars program, which launched this academic year with 81 students representing 23 states and four countries.
The program provides one-on-one mentoring, leadership training, and scholarship to selected students with a demonstrated passion for improving the world through chosen areas of interest including health care, social justice, cyber security, renewable energy or other critical fields.
Noblitt Scholars are “a powerhouse group of students,” said Buckley, who has taught biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering at Rose-Hulman for more than 20 years.
“My job is to put them in touch with the faculty, alumni and other experts who can help them better understand the areas where they hope to have an impact,” she said in a news release from the institute.
In addition to teaching at Rose-Hulman, Buckley is actively involved with United Way of the Wabash Valley and Project Lead the Way, a nationwide not-for-profit program designed to boost K-12 student preparedness for careers in the STEM fields.
Rose-Hulman launched the Noblitt Scholars program this fall with a $10 million gift from alumnus Niles Noblitt and his wife, Nancy.
The four-year program aims to give students the tools they need to make meaningful change in their areas of interest while enhancing the institute’s ability to recruit the world’s top STEM students regardless of racial, ethnic or socioeconomic background.
“I am very pleased to learn that Christine Buckley will be the faculty director,” said donor Niles Noblitt. “I have been very impressed with her and I look forward to seeing her apply the same energy and critical thinking to this responsibility that she has displayed in the past.
Noblitt is a 1973 Rose-Hulman graduate and chairman of the institute’s board of trustees.
