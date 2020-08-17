Buckallew takes helm of Vigo County teachers union

"Baptism by fire" is how Jodie Buckallew characterizes the first 2 1/2 months of her tenure as the new president of the Vigo County Teachers Association.
She was elected by association members this spring and replaced Mark Lee, who retired after holding the post for 23 years.
When Buckallew first thought about seeking the position, the pandemic was in its infancy and most people had no idea what was in store.
More recently, her life has been filled with meetings involving administration, VCTA leadership and school district employee groups as they have worked together to develop a plan to bring students and employees safely back to school — or as safely as possible during a pandemic.
That re-entry plan has changed since first approved in July, and depending on local COVID numbers, the course of the pandemic and its impact on schools, that plan will continue to change, as needed.
Downtown "has been very open and listening to the concerns of teachers" and all employee groups, said Buckallew, a Lost Creek elementary special education teacher.
She's also heard the concerns of teachers as they prepare to return to in-person classes and work with students remotely, at least for the first 14 days of school.
"We're in the middle of a pandemic, so there is always going to be concern and anxiety," Buckallew said. "Overwhelmingly, our teachers want to see their students. We have a great need to see our students."
Since March, teachers haven't been able to check on their students in person, she said. Some students rely on teachers and schools to ensure their basic needs are met, including nutrition, counseling, wraparound services and even clothing.
Schools may become aware of instances of child abuse, which is then reported to the Department of Child Services.
Buckallew is a cancer survivor who is immune-compromised and faces additional risks if she were to contract COVID.
But she, too, is ready to return to school. "I want to come back. I have anxieties. I have concerns, but I have a great deal of confidence that downtown will continue to make this [re-entry] plan fluid and make the changes that need to be made," she said.
Veteran educator
Buckallew has been a VCSC special education teacher for more than 24 years in five different buildings, most recently at Lost Creek. She is a graduate of Terre Haute South Vigo High School and obtained her bachelor's at Marian University, master's at Ball State and pursued an additional 30 hours in school administration at Indiana State University.
While she graduated from South Vigo, her husband graduated from West Vigo and her daughter from Terre Haute North. "We've pretty much covered the county," she said.
She comes from a strong union background; her dad was member of United Paperworkers, and her husband is a fourth-generation pipefitter. "Unions and associations are very important to me," she said.
Originally, Buckallew was to begin her new role as VCTA president July 1, but because of COVID and the need to attend meetings and discussions on a school re-entry, she began June 1.
Mark Lee "did an outstanding job for 23 years of securing raises and enriching learning environments for teachers and students," she said. When he decided to retire, "I started thinking about what I could do for the community."
Last fall, she coordinated the VCSC Wear Red For Ed effort and had some exposure to issues at the state level as well as the "defunding" of public education, she said.
Around February, when she began considering seeking the association presidency, "We knew just knew a little bit about the pandemic and virus," she said. Teachers thought they would return to school after an extended spring break.
"We had no idea of how this [COVID crisis] was going to play out, especially in our public schools," she said.
When she decided to run for president, "I thought we'd continue fighting for funding for public education and teachers," she said. But the more immediate priority has been developing a plan for a safe, effective return to school.
And little did anyone know that a stay-at-home order and state shutdown of nonessential businesses loomed, taking a huge toll on state revenues. That has implications for contract negotiations, which by law can formally begin in September. Informal talks have been underway.
Buckallew believes Gov. Eric Holcomb has failed to provide adequate support and guidelines for schools in the COVID pandemic. "He's left it up to every school district to determine what's best," she said.
As the new VCTA president, Buckallew has and will continue to work closely with Kim Fidler, Uniserv director with the Indiana State Teachers Association.
"Jodie has hit the ground running during the most difficult and controversial time in recent history to fill the shoes of a Vigo County icon and local association president of 23 years, Mark Lee," Fidler said. "She has done so with a combination of grit, determination, grace, and compassion. I hope to work with her for years to come."
Back to school
As Vigo County's COVID numbers and positivity rates climb, uncertainty continues. One neighboring district, Southwest Parke, had to dismiss in-person classes and go back to elearning for two weeks because of COVID cases — which in turn affected school staffing.
"Do I see us getting through an entire year of in-person learning? I don't think so. I think our positivity rate will change throughout the year and will change our means of delivery of instruction," Buckallew said. There may be periods of districtwide remote/online learning.
She sent a narrative-type survey in June asking teachers to relay their concerns. She received more than 400 emails. Among the concerns?
Teachers wanted guidelines in place when and if a student tests positive. They wanted to know what COVID-related issues would cause a classroom, school or district close for remote learning. Also, they wanted to make sure there is adequate personal protective equipment [PPE] and cleaning supplies.
Another concern was that "we find the best possible solution for the reduction of students in the building per day, yet we continue to educate and create a positive learning environment."
Buckallew believes the re-entry/mitigation plan in place, and the ability to amend it as needed, provides for the safe re-opening of schools; any changes would be made in consultation with the Vigo County Health Department.
"I plan to go back in person and teach," she said. She'll teach both in-person and students learning remotely under the hybrid model; teachers don't have to teach both in-person and hybrid. Because of her special education licensing, she has chosen to do both. She has smaller class sizes than most general education teachers.
Teachers also are assured by the mask mandate, and they will be allowed to bring in such things as air purifiers if they choose. Principals have been meeting with teachers to help ease anxieties and put safety procedures in place. Things will look somewhat different at each school.
While teachers weren't with their students in person after March 13, they still found ways to keep in touch during remote learning. Teachers "hit the ground running after spring break with ideas for elearning. Our teachers never missed a beat on how to reach out and stay in touch with their students," she said. "So now, we're taking all that energy and all of those positive ideas" and using them for a successful 2020-21 school year.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
