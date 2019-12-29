Editor’s note: This is one in a series to run over the next few days looking back at the big stories of 2019.
An enrollment decline and changes to homecoming aimed at promoting safety topped Indiana State University headlines in 2019.
ISU enrollment was down 6.9 percent this fall, a decline that was anticipated, officials say. Fall headcount enrollment was 12,146, compared to 13,045 last fall. In fall 2017, enrollment was 13,771.
Officials attribute the decline to a “new admissions philosophy” and also a nationwide trend in which the number of high school graduates is dropping. That new approach to admissions reflects an emphasis on admitting students with better likelihood of graduating.
ISU emphasizes not how many students show up as freshmen, but how many walk across the stage at graduation with a degree, officials stated in the fall. That measure is also a priority for the state of Indiana, which has emphasized student success and graduation in its performance funding.
About half of ISU’s freshman class are first-generation and Pell-eligible.
The university took a significant hit in freshmen enrollment, which had been 2,402 last year, and declined by 510 to 1,892 this year; that represents a drop of 21 percent.
In response to the enrollment decline, ISU’s strategy is a combination of improving retention rates of current students, while developing initiatives to increase traditional, transfer, graduate, online and international students.
Anticipating a fall enrollment drop, which also means less tuition revenue, ISU made budget cuts earlier in the year and trustees approved a smaller general fund budget for 2019-20. It approved a $188.9 million general fund for this year, down from $195.3 million in 2018-19.
The cuts included eliminating 26 vacant staff positions. The university also made cuts in various supply and expense lines and it reduced budgeted reserves.
Changes to homecoming
The university made several changes to homecoming in response to violence and crime that occurred in 2018.
They included significant changes to Memorial Stadium’s Tent City, increased police presence and new tailgating rules.
Among the changes:
• Tent City was moved inside the stadium, with a designated tailgating area northwest of the stadium that closed during the game. Tailgating will re-opened for only one hour following the game.
• Those wanting to visit Tent City were required to have a ticket for the game.
• The Walk, an unofficial bar crawl between downtown and the stadium, had a greater police presence.
• Those setting up pop-up tents along Wabash Avenue had to have a special event permit through the city, and those serving alcohol needed a special permit from Indiana State Excise Police.
Other ISU news
• For the second year in a row, ISU ranked first in the state in the CollegeNet Social Mobility Index which measures the extent to which a college or university educates more economically disadvantaged students at lower tuition and graduates them into good paying jobs.
• In October, ISU trustees voted to close the Lincoln Quad residence hall at the end of the 2019-20 academic year and proceed with demolition.
• An ISU student, Tiarra Taylor, won the Miss Indiana pageant in May and participated in the Miss America contest Dec. 19.
