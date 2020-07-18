Brook Rutledge: An adult ed success story

Brook Rutledge started with Vigo County School Corporation Adult Education in September 2018. She had withdrawn from traditional high school because “the regular classroom setting didn’t work for me.”
Rutledge said that waking up early in the morning was a challenge.
“In the eighth grade, I slowly stopped attending and then as a freshman, the classes were just too large.” She said she dreaded going to school; she felt she needed more one-on-one help and she never could get the help she needed. She felt teachers just pushed students along whether they understood or not.
Rutledge said that the people around her kept on her to start Adult Education classes, “but I decided I had to do it in my own way and at my own time.” Her mom was her biggest supporter. She said her mom told her, “If you do one thing in life, it should be to get your diploma.”
Rutledge said that idea kept playing over in her mind. “I’m not one who quits or gives up and I knew I just had to decide it was more important to come to class than to hang out with friends.”
Rutledge said she tried an online program and it didn’t work for her because she didn’t get any explanations. She wanted a teacher that would be there when she had questions.
“I also needed time management parameters that would help keep me on track; the online program was too open ended for me.” Rutledge said her teachers with VCSC Adult Education were nice, cared, and would explain things and break down questions to help her truly understand.
In January 2020, Rutledge passed the High School Equivalency test on the first attempt. She said she is “definitely going through the graduation ceremony.” Her family is all local so they can be there to watch her walk across the stage.
Rutledge is very excited for the next phase to start. “I wanted to start college as soon as possible.”
Sue McMullen the VCSC Adult Education Career and Transition Coach met with Rutledge at Ivy Tech Community College. Rutledge is now registered to start her first session in March.
“I want to be a psychologist or a teacher so I can help students that are struggling. I know what it’s like and I feel I can really help.”
Rutledge’s advice for others is, “I recommend that everyone set goals. Have a conversation with yourself, weigh the pros and cons, and make sure your decision is right for you.”
— This story was provided to the Tribune-Star by the Vigo County School Corp.
