Pickleball fans gushed over Brittlebank Park’s makeover Saturday morning during a dedication to its upgrades.
Ceremonies were presided over by Mayor Duke Bennett, Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Supervisor Eddie Bird and Marcia Ogle, president of the Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association.
Bricklebank Park’s refurbishment should go a long way in helping more people know where it is — at 20th and Grant Streets.
“This park is definitely a neighborhood park,” Bennett conceded. “I’ve had people say, ‘Brittlebank? Now where is that?’ I tell them and they still don’t know.”
He added, “It’s a big park, as you can see — it’s just underutilized. This has changed things dramatically and hopefully will put it on the map.”
“This park is off the beaten path,” Ogle admitted.
She said she created Greater Terre Haute Pickleball Association to help expand the sport in the city.
“We put this club together years ago so that we would have some footing with the city for exactly this reason and not just to be me and 65 friends who play this silly game called pickleball,” Ogle said. “We knew as a group if we ask for something like this, we would get it.”
Included in the upgrade was adding six new pickleball courts (for a total of 12), as well as a new basketball court, new playground, new bathrooms, sidewalks, landscaping and parking lots.
The total cost was $650,000, with an Indiana Department of Natural Resources grant contributing $260,000. It represents the city’s largest park project in decades.
A number of obstacles stood in the way of the makeover, chief among them the park’s water line.
“The water line was put in 30, 40 years ago — it was a small line with not enough water pressure,” Bird explained. Nonstop work got the bathrooms up and running the day before the dedication.
“I’m very pleased,” Bird said. “I think it turned out great.”
Pickleball players agreed.
John Bradbury, a local chiropractor who’s won sundry national pickleball tournaments, said, “The park is awesome. This is a great investment in our community. I can’t say enough good things about what they’ve done to this park and what this means to our community as a whole.”
Bradbury began playing seven years ago, attracted by “the competitiveness plus the comradery among the players.” He said the key to becoming a pickleball champion is the same way one gets to Carnegie Hall.
“You’ve got to practice, practice, practice,” he said.
Susan Mardis lives near Collett Park but comes to Brittlebank Park to play pickleball.
“The makeover is outstanding,” she said. “Oh, my goodness. This is awesome. Terre Haute’s progressing and it makes me so happy. It’s just wonderful.”
Bennett himself has played at a couple of events.
“It’s fun — I just don’t have any time,” he said. “One of these days, I hope to join them. I love being active. It’s a great game, whatever your skill set is.”
He added, “Until a few years ago, I hadn’t heard of it and since that time, it’s the fastest growing sport in the United States. It’s booming everywhere.”
Bird said he doesn’t play pickleball himself, but if anyone asked him, “I would play, yes.”
Next up is an even more ambitious makeover of Herz-Rose Park.
“We intend to rework the basketball court there and everything else will be brand new — a brand new shelter, a large piece of art work, a splash area, a garden and a brand new playground,” Bennett said. Construction is scheduled to commence in spring of 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.