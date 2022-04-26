The City of Terre Haute Parks and Recreation Department announced its funding award from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources’ Land and Water Conservation Fund. The $250,000 will go toward Brittlebank Park facility improvements.
Six new pickleball courts, bleachers, new bathroom facilities, a parking lot expansion, a new playground and a new basketball court will all be addressed within the funds.
“We look forward to this opportunity in providing necessary improvements to Brittlebank Park,” stated Eddie Bird, parks superintendent. “This is an exciting day for outdoor recreation and quality of life here in Terre Haute. Thank you, DNR, for supporting this project and your interest in helping Terre Haute elevate the pickleball community.”
The City Parks and Recreation Department applied for the grant in 2019. With COVID and the changing environment, the grant process was revisited and approved this year.
“We continuously work to find funds to improve the quality of our park amenities,” said Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett. “Through the City’s American Rescue Pan Act, our City Parks Department will also be receiving funds to upgrade facilities and amenities in several parks throughout the city over the next couple of years.”
Construction on Brittlebank Park will begin soon, with an anticipated completion date early this summer.
