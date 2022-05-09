BritBeat to provide immersive show May 14

BritBeat, a musical journey that tells the story of one of the world's most-loved bands, The Beatles, will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Hatfield Hall on the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The performance features John, Paul, George and Ringo impersonators who tell the band’s story from their early days at the Cavern Club in Liverpool to their American debut on the “Ed Sullivan Show” and the attendance-busting concert at Shea Stadium.
BritBeat moves forward through the Sgt. Pepper psychedelic 1960s era, their recordings at Abbey Road and the band’s breakup that devastated millions of fans.
The entire concert plays to the backdrop of immersive and captivating moving multimedia that intertwines with the Beatles’ iconic music catalog.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for those under 18 years old and $30 for faculty/staff. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk beginning one hour before the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.