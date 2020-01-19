The Vigo County Historical Museum is putting skin on bones with a new exhibit highlighting the community’s diversity and cultural heritage.
Unveiled Thursday, the museum’s Origins exhibit added a touchscreen display that brings to life the stories of 18 distinct groups that settled in Vigo County.
Conceived by museum volunteer Theresa Kintz, the project is an effort to help visitors understand the various times in which groups of immigrants came to the county and in what ways they helped shape the community as it is today.
And with the surge in ancestry DNA tests and general interest in genealogy, museum Executive Director Susan Tingley said the display capitalizes on peoples interest in understanding from where they came and why.
“I think all the DNA tests out there have heightened the idea of where people came from,” Tingley said. “It’s more available now to know where you, your family really came from.”
Along with a group of students from Indiana State University’s Center for Student Research and Creativity, Kintz put together nearly 30 minutes of video featuring African Americans, Native Americans and immigrants from Syria, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland and Wales.
“Having the display like this makes these peoples more than pictures, it makes them real people again,” Tingley said.
“Genealogists call it putting skin on the bones. When you do your research you find out when they were born, when they died and where they lived.
“But when you start to talk about what they did for a living and hear the stories of your ancestors, that’s putting skin on bones.”
Visitors can explore the museum’s Origins exhibit 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 812-235-9717 or visit www.vchsmuseum.org for more information.
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.