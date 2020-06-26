Briefing on new THPD station set for Wednesday

Terre Haute residents will likely learn more of the city's proposed police station project at next week's meeting of the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission.
The electronic meeting, scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, will feature a project overview presentation by Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett and Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen, said Steve Witt, director of the city's redevelopment department.
The presentation will outline the scope of the renovation needed at 222 S. Seventh St., the former Tribune-Star building, and the mechanisms with which the city plans to pay for the project.
Bennett and Witt have both previously said the money will come from taxes collected in the city's Downtown Tax Increment Finance District.
The commission also will discuss combining the city's Downtown, State Road 46 and Jadcore TIF district, Witt said. There might be some benefit to doing so as it pertains to a bond issuance for the police department project, he said.
The meeting can be viewed on the city's YouTube page at https://youtu.be/Qfu7Otqt47Y.
