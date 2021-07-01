Intermittent 15-minute closures of southbound U.S. 41 north of Maple Avenue at the Indiana 63 overpass are planned Friday, July 2 from 5 a.m. to noon.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the brief closures will allow the contractor to set beams for the new Indiana 63 northbound bridge over U.S. 41.
The program was awarded to White Construction for $3.2 million.
Traffic in that area has been rerouted during the construction project. The roadway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September.
Motorists can monitor road closures, conditions and traffic alerts via social media on Facebook at www.facebook.com/INDOTWestCentral or on Twitter via @INDOT_WCentral or via CARS 511 at indot.carsprogram.org.
