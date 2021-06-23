U.S. 41 will have intermittent 15 minute closures Thursday for a bridge project.
The closures will beginning around 10:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. The contractor will be using a crane and pouring two piers for a new Indiana 63 northbound bridge over U.S. 41.
This project was awarded to White Construction Inc. for $3.2 million. The roadway is scheduled to reopen at the end of September of this year, according to INDOT.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.