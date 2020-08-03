The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a bridge project on Indiana 54 near Linton.
Beginning on or about Wednesday, Aug. 12, contractors will close one lane of Indiana 54 about a mile east of the Indiana 59 intersection to perform a bridge deck overlay on the structure spanning Bee Hunter Ditch.
During this project one lane will be closed around the clock and traffic will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal. This project also requires the closure of 12th Street until the operation is complete.
Work is expected to last until the beginning of October depending upon weather conditions.
INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.
