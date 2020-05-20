Work continues on a U.S. 150 bridge over the Wabash River near Terre Haute.
Currently construction of a bridge overlay is underway on one 10-foot-wide lane for eastbound traffic, expected to last through May 31, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
When completed, the westbound 10-foot-wide lane will be restricted from June 1 through June 18.
It is part of a $4.6 millon contract to Clinton-based White Construction that also includes bridge deck overlays on the northbound Indiana 63 bridge over Brouilletts Creek, south of Clinton in Vermillion County. The contract also includes a deck replacement for an Indiana 157 bridge over the Eel River in Owen County and on the I-74 and Indiana 63 ramps in Fountain County.
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
