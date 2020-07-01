The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a project to improve bridge decks will begin on or after Monday. Motorists will be controlled at the bridges on two lane roadways with a temporary traffic signal while construction work is underway.

This contract was awarded to Weddle Brothers Highway Group LLC for $1.2 million. This project will place a thin deck overlay on the following bridges:

• Indiana 641 over Feree Road

• Indiana 641 over an unnamed tributary to Little Honey Creek, 3.5 miles north of U.S. 41

• Indiana 641 over Little Honey Creek

• On Moyer Road over Indiana 641

• Indiana 46 over Indiana 641

• Indiana 46 over Big Slough Creek, just over four miles east of Indiana 159 in Clay County

• Indiana 46 over Honey Creek, just over one mile west of Indiana 159

• Old Indiana 63 over Hayworth Slough, over 5.5 miles north of Indiana 246

• Indiana 59 over Old Wabash/Erie Canal, over five miles south of Indiana 246 in Clay County

Work is expected to be completed at all locations by Oct. 17. INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.