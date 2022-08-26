A structural integrity issue on a bridge has closed a section of Greencastle Road, said Vigo County Commissioner Brendan Kearns.
Kearns said bridge No. 214 on Greencastle Road between Rio Grande Avenue and Adams Street "suffered a structural integrity issue. It appears that a vehicle that may have been overweight drove over the bridge which caused the beams to crack and the asphalt to sink," Kearns said.
"The repair job may take only a couple of days, the challenge will be sourcing the wood beams," the commissioner said.
"We anticipate Greencastle Road being closed for possibly two months in this area. The curse of Greencastle Road continues," Kearns said.
