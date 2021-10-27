Jules Dunbar, a two-time survivor of cancer, believes the key to her survival is making the most of the “in between” life and times.
“We focus on birthdays and the days we leave this earth, but life is not about the beginning and the end,” said Dunbar. “It’s everything in between. Life, love, memories, friendships … it’s all encompassing. That’s what helps me get through every day.”
Dunbar, 42, received her first breast cancer diagnosis at age 25. She found a lump in her left breast and immediately went to her doctor to have it evaluated. A biopsy revealed she had infiltrating lobular carcinoma. She had lumpectomy surgery to remove the cancer, elected to keep her breasts, and underwent 40 rounds of radiation, five days a week, for eight weeks.
Dunbar lived cancer free for 17 years, until she found a lump in her breast again this past summer. Doctors confirmed it was Stage 2 infiltrating lobular carcinoma, but was not in any way related to the first cancer. She admits the impact of this cancer diagnosis was much more jarring than it was at age 25.
“Now I’ve lived 17 more years and I have more memories of life and love, and there are so many things I don’t want to miss out on … things I want to see and do in my lifetime,” she said.
It was an easy decision to have a bilateral mastectomy, she said, and on Aug. 3, she underwent that procedure as well as node dissection and underarm lymph node removal. Expanders were also inserted in her breasts in preparation for reconstructive surgery. However, the radiation she underwent 17 years before impacted her treatment.
“Radiation shrinks the skin,” she said. “Expanders stretch the skin. So, the expander on left side stretched so much it punctured a hole in my skin and it had to be removed.”
While she is currently waiting for reconstructive surgery, Dunbar is optimistic about her health and her future. Part of that optimism comes from knowing breast cancer research has made significant strides in recent years. Scientists now test hormone receptor-positive tumors (which Dubar had) to predict if the cancer is likely to come back after initial treatment. Tumors are given a “reoccurrence” score of zero to 100. Because of the likelihood of reoccurrence, chemotherapy is recommended for women with scores higher than 25. Dunbar’s tumor grade was 13. She admits she’s never been so happy to flunk a test in her life.
A life-changing and life-saving commitment
In early 2020, Dunbar made a new commitment to herself in the form of taking charge of her physical health. She directly attributes that change to allowing her to detect her breast cancer early and preparing her for surgeries and recovery.
“At the start of the pandemic, I said, this is not working. I didn’t feel good. I wasn’t happy or healthy,” Dunbar said.
Part of that was a ripple effect from the 12 years she took the cancer treatment drug Tamoxifen after her first cancer diagnosis. The drug made her tired and caused weight gain, which slowed her down. “I know being overweight is linked to so many things and I realized I needed to help myself more than I was.”
She began working out regularly and took solace in fitness and reclaiming her physical shape.
“Exercise is so much more than working out and eating differently,” she said. “It’s getting in touch with yourself and the parts of yourself that you let go of to focus on kids, family and work. And women are the worst at prioritizing everything above ourselves. So, in a tough workout, I truly feel like I am showing myself the same love that I give everyone else.”
“Had I not committed to my health and fitness last year, I don’t know if I would have found this second lump or found it as quickly,” she said. “And had I been in worse shape, I know my physical recovery would have been much harder. I was preparing for a battle that I didn’t even know I was gearing up for.”
Dunbar is the ambassador of the year for the Wabash Valley chapter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She is a firm supporter of the More Than Pink Walk and the money it raises for breast cancer science and research.
Each Walk features a survivor parade with survivors and thrivers grouped by the number of years they’ve been cancer free. Dunbar recalls the impact those signs and survivors had at her first walk.
“I was in the one-to-five-year group, and I remember thinking that I couldn’t wait to get to the 10- and 15-year signs,” she said. “And then you see the women who are surviving into 30-plus years. For someone like me at 25, and even now at 42, I need to see those women. That makes me feel that it’s possible for my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.