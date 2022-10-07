Christy Elkins was only 43 years old when she found a painful lump in her right breast. In November 2020, she had her first mammogram that showed a solid mass, and a biopsy confirmed the diagnosis of Stage 3, grade 3, triple negative breast cancer. Today, Elkins has been cancer free for one year and believes the experience gave her an entirely new outlook on life.
“It feels amazing,” said Elkins. “Little things I’d be stressed about before, I just let them go and enjoy the days more often.”
Elkins, 45, has no family history of breast cancer. She had her chemotherapy port inserted on Dec. 16, 2020 and began treatment the next day. Every two weeks, she travelled to Ascension St. Vincent Breast Center in Indianapolis for treatments, with her last one taking place March 25, 2021. Elkins had a partial mastectomy in April that year, and throughout June and July, underwent daily radiation at Terre Haute Regional Hospital’s oncology center. She followed her treatment plan to the letter and never missed one appointment, even during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The hardest part of her battle, Elkins said, was telling her three children (whose ages range from 20 to 25) about the diagnosis. It was also a struggle going through this type of illness during a pandemic where close contact with friends and family was limited.
“We’re a very close family, and close with our kids and their friends,” she said. “Our house has always been open to people. But because of COVID, we couldn’t let friends come in our house and that was really hard. At one point, our oldest son had to stay away for a while because his girlfriend’s mom had COVID.”
What helped Elkins through her cancer battle was her husband, Steve, and their family and friends.
“My husband was my rock through everything,” she said. “He took me to every appointment and didn’t miss anything. … This whole thing made our relationship even stronger.”
Elkins, who works as an insurance claim processor for Mid Central Operating Engineers, was allowed to work remotely during her treatments. Upon returning to the office, she let her supervisors know she would be wearing a hat because she lost her hair during chemotherapy. When she walked into the building on her first day back, she saw all the other women wearing hats in solidarity.
Doctors continue to monitor Elkins through regular mammograms and breast MRIs, which have all come back without signs of cancer. She also sees her doctors in Indianapolis every three months.
Her biggest piece of advice to women facing breast cancer is to stay positive and accept the help people offer. She also cautions not to turn to the internet and read up on symptoms.
“It’s good to talk to others that have been through it, but don’t compare your story because everyone’s story is so different,” said Elkins.
She plans to attend the survivor breakfast and walk with her family in the Susan G. Komen MORE THAN PINK Wabash Valley walk on Oct. 15 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Breast cancer research makes strides
While women like Elkins are diagnosed and given an individualized treatment plan, researchers like Michele Coté, Ph.D., are working constantly to change how breast cancer is detected and treated. Coté is the director of the Susan G. Komen Tissue Bank at IU Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center. The tissue bank collects and stores samples of normal, non-cancerous breast tissues from volunteer donors, which are used as a resource to investigators around the globe.
The seeds of a healthy breast tissue bank started 20 years ago when the National Cancer Institute convened a group of experts to identify gaps in breast cancer research and answer the question of what was preventing scientists from making bigger strides in breast cancer research. What was identified is the lack of a true normal, non-cancerous breast tissue. The tissue bank was established to solve that problem.
By using tissue samples from women without breast cancer, researchers can determine the differences between healthy and cancerous tissues, which lead to a better understanding of the disease. It can also help with making strides in prevention and early detection.
According to Coté, the tissue bank is also playing a role in breast cancer research that aims to better stratify risk among the 90% of women who do not have known genetic mutations or a family history of breast cancer — women like Elkins.
“We have the ability to predict risk using genetics and behavioral risk factors; for example, age at first birth, whether a woman breast fed and for how long,” said Coté. “Using true normal tissue, we can come up with models to predict who falls into higher risk categories and can then better target those populations for better screening.”
More than 5,000 women from 45 states and the District of Columbia have donated breast tissue since 2007. Twenty-five percent of the donors represent minority populations. Scientists have used tissue samples for 198 research projects. Additionally, the tissue bank is a resource to investigators around the globe with researchers from Mayo Clinic, National Cancer Institute, Yale University, Purdue University, Dartmouth College, Dana-Farber/Harvard University, Breakthrough Research Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital (UK) and the University of Queensland in Australia all using samples from the bank.
Tissue samples are obtained at collection events at various cities. Volunteer donors register to participate, go through a screening and a tissue sample is taken from one breast with local anesthesia and a needle. The amount of tissue taken is about one gram (the size of two peas.) and a trained surgeon or radiologist performs the biopsy.
The next collection takes place Nov. 12 in Indianapolis. Women from all backgrounds are encouraged to donate. For the first time ever, the tissue bank is recruiting a small group of men to donate breast tissue.
