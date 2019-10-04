P.I.N.K. of Terre Haute: Provides resources and funds for women diagnosed with breast cancer in the Wabash Valley; pinkofterrehaute.com.

Wabash Valley Breast Cancer Survivors: Provides resources for uninsured women to have mammograms, monthly support groups, pink bag program, and free wigs and turbans; 812-249-2951; wvbreastcancersurvivors.com.

Breast cancer facts and figures

The breast cancer mortality rate declined 39% in the United States from 1989 to 2015.

Between 50-75% of breast cancers begin in the milk ducts.

Between 5-15% begin in the lobules.

In 2019, an estimated 268,600 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the United States. More than 52,000 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) will be diagnosed

62% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage. The five-year survival rate of those is 99%.

Men are also diagnosed with breast cancer, although it is rare. The lifetime risk for men in the United States is approximately one in 1,000. An estimated 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the United States.

In 2019, an estimated 41,760 women in the United States will die from breast cancer.

One in 8 women in the United States will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers.

There are over 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

A woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States every two minutes, on average.

Breast cancer represents 15.2% of all new cancer cases in the United States.

Breast cancer occurs when cells divide and grow without their normal control.

Invasive breast cancer occurs when cancer cells spread to nearby tissue or other parts of the body. Invasive breast cancer that spreads beyond the breast and nearby lymph nodes to other parts of the body is called metastatic breast cancer.

The most common warning signs of breast cancer are a change in the look or feel of the breast, a change in the look or feel of the nipple and nipple discharge.

SOURCES: Facts and figures provided by Susan G. Komen Foundation and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.