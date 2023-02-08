A building already exists on the land where the new 12 Points library will open in 2024, so there was no reason to have a ground-breaking ceremony.
Instead, the Vigo County Public Library hosted a wall-breaking, with officials and dignitaries donning protective goggles and hardhats and, armed with hammers, punching holes into a sheet of drywall.
“It’s kind a symbolic start to this project,” said Kristi Howe, executive director of Vigo County Public Library. “Symbolic, in that we’ve been trying to make this library a reality for the last two years, but today, we can celebrate with the community that we’re seeing progress.”
In 2009, the library closed its northside branch, so Howe was ecstatic to return one to the neighborhood.
“This building has been here for 100 years,” she said. “It operated as a center in the 12 Points community as a funeral home. We’re happy to give it new life and make it a center once again.”
Mayor Duke Bennett was pleased to witness 12 Points’ further expansion.
“The growth continues,” he said. “It’s great to see an old building get a new life.”
Other attendees were then invited to continue the assault on the drywall, which they did cheerfully.
Keymark Construction, a 12 Points business, will oversee the makeover, totally gutting and completely remodeling the building. Photos of what the $2.4 million project will look like upon completion were on display during the event.
Keymark Construction President Jacob Hellmann said, “The building was originally built as a single-family house, and then it was converted to a funeral home. And we need to convert it back to a commercial-grade building, so the challenges are going back down to the bones and replacing all structure items that need to be changed, improving the plumbing and electrical systems.”
Hellmann was delighted to help bring a library to 12 Points.
“Libraries form an anchor for our community,” he said. They provide meeting spaces, they provide items for all generations. And this is a new-age library — it’s not just books. It’s activity centers, it’s a focal point for the community, with the library providing an anchor for the community.”
Howe noted that books will be but a fraction of what the 12 Points library will offer.
“We’re not really looking to replicate the services that we have at the main library,” she said. “Instead, we’ll be customizing the services at this building to meet the needs of the community.”
There will be spaces for families to interact together and learn through play via hands-on creative activities like a teaching kitchen and tool library.
Howe added, “We’re going to add a drive-thru window to this site so that folks who live here can request materials from the main library — we’ll bring them here and they can pick them up onsite.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.