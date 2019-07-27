Deb Kesler has a front-row seat to the troubling scenes playing out for too many of the community’s children.
As Vigo County’s chief juvenile probation officer, she grapples daily with the consequences of too many children living in bad situations. Often the parents are addicted and cannot properly care for the kids. The children live in environments likely to contribute to physical and sexual abuse. They are too often, even regularly, exposed to criminal activity.
“There are a lot of parents struggling with parenting skills for various reasons — drugs, alcohol, no good parenting examples when they were growing up, bad home life,” Kesler said.
For a city experiencing a rejuvenation of public spaces, downtown activities and one which is home to four higher education institutions, an undercurrent of despair pervades for Terre Haute’s youngest residents.
The fact is, Vigo County — and Indiana — has a substantial child abuse and neglect problem. Consider:
• Nationally, Indiana tallied the second highest rate of investigations for child abuse and neglect in 2017, according to a review by the Times of Northwest Indiana of statistics released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Only Kentucky reported a higher rate of abuse and neglect investigations than Indiana in 2017.
• That same review by the Times showed Vigo County in 2017 had the highest rate of child neglect investigations in the state at 238 for every 1,000 children.
• The raw number of reports of abuse and neglect made to the Indiana Department of Child Services equates to about 25 percent of the total number of children in the county.
• One of every 20 children in Vigo County has been declared a Child In Need of Services, or CHINS, by the local juvenile court.
• Vigo County is currently on track to have about 1,600 CHINS by the end of 2019. That means one of every 13 children who, through no fault of their own, will need intervention in court.
• Indiana has ranked among the top eight of states with child victims each year since 2013, according to the Health and Human Services statistics, so this latest ranking is nothing new.
• Additionally, other data shows an outsize poverty problem in the county, one contributor to abuse and neglect. In Vigo County, 25 percent of children age 17 and younger live in poverty, according to 2017 data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Also, Vigo County ranks fourth in the state in child poverty and sixth in the state in child food insecurity, according to statistics compiled in the 2019 Indiana KIDS COUNT Data Book.
‘Vicious cycles’
Local social service systems are working to meet the needs of at-risk kids, each treating different symptoms of the underlying problem. But they are overwhelmed. At the juvenile probation office, Kesler said, the goal is to help a child attain skills to be successful in their home environment and for the future. It’s an ongoing battle.
“There’s a lot of vicious cycles that happen in our community,” Kesler said.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, said he thinks poverty and drug addiction in the Wabash Valley have contributed to problems facing many children born into hardship. Many children regularly go to school hungry, unwashed and traumatized by their everyday home life.
“It makes it hard on teachers to educate them, because [the teachers] have to spend more time on being social workers than on being teachers,” Ford said.
Ford said he was shocked by the revelation of data indicating one in four children in Vigo County may be the subject of a DCS investigation.
“Often child neglect cases are not about mean parents, but rather stem from another issue within the family unit, such as unemployment, physical and mental illness, or lack of transportation,” Ford wrote in a recent submission printed in the Tribune-Star. “The communities in our state need to help these parents overcome these issues so they can care for their children.”
Examining the data
While the number of abuse and neglect reports made to DCS is indicative of the scope of abuse and neglect in Vigo County, there is more to the story.
Vigo County had more than 6,200 allegations of child abuse and neglect reported to DCS in 2018. Of those, 800 were “substantiated,” meaning they meet the state’s legal definition of abuse or neglect. That means the state found about 12.7 percent of the reports were valid or rising to its definition of abuse or neglect.
An examination of DCS data available online shows that percentage is close to the state average of about 12.5 percent of cases investigated by DCS being substantiated as abuse or neglect. The Indiana statistics come from the Indiana Department of Child Services, which compiles data in its online Management Gateway for Indiana’s Kids, or MAGIK.
It does seem the public is more willing than in decades past to report suspected abuse or neglect.
Kesler said she has seen the number of suspected abuse and neglect cases reported to DCS explode since the state introduced an anonymous hotline for reporting in 2010.
The anonymity of reporting, Kesler said, likely makes people more comfortable with calling the hotline (800-800-5556). She said she does not believe abuse and neglect are more prevalent than before the hotline was publicized. Instead, the public has become more likely to report suspicions.
And while DCS case workers often receive criticism for their handling of child neglect cases, Kesler said, their jobs are difficult at best.
“I have a lot of respect for what the case workers go through,” said Emily Perry, a trained social worker and executive director of Susie’s Place. Perry and her fellow Susie’s Place staff in Vigo, Hendricks and Monroe counties investigate reports of crime against children.
But there’s definitely a problem in Vigo County.
Sometimes the issue is neglect. Investigations often uncover neglectful situations for children such as lack of adult supervision; lack of food, clothing and shelter; and untreated mental health issues often complicated by drug abuse. And, investigation also reveals sexual abuse or violent crime.
Poverty and trauma
“Of our three locations, Vigo County absolutely has the most significant issues of poverty and trauma that we are seeing,” Perry said. “And there is a lack of resources to intervene to overcome the trauma.”
One example of a lack of trauma resources in Vigo County, she said, is the access to only one certified pediatric sexual assault nurse in the community. Children who have experienced sexual abuse must often be sent to Indianapolis for evaluation and treatment.
Perry said her staff sees children every day who score high on ACES, the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study, which measures the total amount of stress in childhood.
The stress can come from child abuse, neglect, domestic violence, household abuse of alcohol and/or drugs, or other traumatic events and situations.
Stress in childhood is also linked to dysfunctional behaviors in childhood and beyond, including contemplation of suicide and suicide attempts, promiscuity, homelessness and addiction.
Many children removed from their homes by DCS due to neglect or abuse find themselves placed with other relatives. But DCS also relies on foster parents to provide a safe, nurturing environment for children.
For foster parent Dawn Arnold, she sees an obvious correlation between how the biological parents were raised and how they treat their own children ultimately surrendered to foster care.
“Poverty does translate to lack of hope or purpose,” Arnold said of the families she has met. “Parents lay the groundwork of what’s acceptable or what’s not. Some parents don’t see the value in going to work, or in sending their kids to school.”
Poverty can often be linked to mental health issues such as depression, she said, and that can result in dirty living conditions, lack of basic necessities and food insecurity.
“I look at it like this. If the parents were healthy, no one would choose this life for their children,” Arnold said of children of neglect.
At the prosecutor’s office
Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt doesn’t doubt the gravity of the county’s child abuse and neglect problem.
For 13 years, he’s led criminal prosecutions in Vigo County and seen some horrific instances. In recent years, two disabled children have died due to malnutrition. The caregivers were convicted of child neglect and sentenced to prison.
Another high-profile case involved foster children locked in bedrooms without access to bathrooms, bedding or food. The foster parents were convicted of child neglect and sentenced to prison.
Those cases received intense news media scrutiny and highlighted extreme cases of neglect or abuse, but they are not typical.
While Modesitt knows the community struggles with poverty, trauma and the abuse and neglect that often arise from those conditions, he does caution against over-generalizing. It would be unfair to look at every person or family struggling with poverty and infer child neglect or abuse is present.
Modesitt said he certainly thinks child abuse and neglect is a real problem, not only in Vigo County but throughout the state. Further, the problem is not going unnoticed. Law enforcement, social service and education professionals see the problem and want it reported.
“We’ve done a good job of educating the public as far as report, report, report, — and that may be why Vigo County has higher numbers of suspected cases reported,” Modesitt said.
His chief deputy prosecutor, Rob Roberts, pointed out that Vigo County agencies have sought additional funding resources from the state to address child well-being issues. It does make sense that the number of local investigations would be high.
“We hope it means we — and I’m talking about schools, agencies and law enforcement — are doing a better job of educating the public about reporting suspected abuse and neglect,” Modesitt said.
There is no doubt many Vigo County children face hardship in their home lives, and there’s no doubt drug use is a contributor, Modesitt said.
“Drugs have caused a lot of neglect cases. No doubt about it,” Modesitt said. “When you’re on drugs, how can you be a good parent?”
When police make an arrest for drugs in a residence with children, a DCS investigation is triggered. In those cases, neglect is a likely byproduct of illegal drug use.
