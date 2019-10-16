Six women who have improved the community with their time and energy to make Terre Haute a better place for everyone were honored Wednesday morning at the annual Women in Business recognition breakfast at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College.
Recognized at the event, which is presented by the Tribune-Star and Terre Haute Living magazine, were:
• Hilda Andres, director of community engagement at the Sheldon Swope Art Museum.
• Margie Anshutz, chief development officer, Hamilton Center Inc., and president of the of Hamilton Center Foundation Inc.
• Martha Crossen, attorney, former small business owner and a Terre Haute City Council member.
• Lisa Lee, exectutive director, Western Indiana Workforce Development Board Inc.
• Jennifer Mullen, senior instructor and professional experience coordinator, Department of Communication, Indiana State University.
• Susan Smith Roads, senior director of student learning resources and assistant professor of English, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The women were nominated and selected for their strength, work ethic and dedication to the community.
Keynote speaker Bernice Helman, vice president of Coldwell Banker Troy Helman Realtors, told the audience that staying hungry, staying foolish and staying passionate are keys to success.
Helman, a 2017 Women in Business honoree, has worked in the real estate and finance industries for more than two decades and has been a leader of organizations usually headed by men. She said she has learned to use her voice to speak up and contribute.
Being a woman in a usually male-dominated industry may not be easy, Helman said, but she looks forward to a time when gender does not matter as much as the effort and energy people put in.
The honorees shared their own words of wisdom while accepting their awards from Tribune-Star Publisher Robin McCloskey and magazine Editor Alicia Morgan.
Mullen spends her days fostering students’ potential and her “free time” as an ambassador for a clean community.
“Find your tribe,” Mullen said. “Find the doers and the helpers and align yourself with others on the same mission as you. Understand that clear communication and collaborative efforts allow for a bigger impact. Do not try to do things alone.”
Crossen, in addition to her professional and government contributions, has been active in the revitalization of downtown Terre Haute by supporting the popular Miracle on 7th Street event. She also has served on many boards and advisory groups in the Wabash Valley.
“It is not lost on me,” Crossen said to the crowd in Le Fer Hall at The Woods, "that we're sitting in a room that is here because some women emigrated to this country from France and came to this desolate place, and now here is this amazing institution.”
Crossen said people don't always see that they are making a difference for their community through their efforts, but that does not mean they haven't made a difference.
Smith Roads was instrumental in establishing what has become the “Ask Rose” homework helpline for middle and high school students needing help with math and science assignments.
“Everyone has special gifts and unique talents, so share them to help and inspire others,” Roads said briefly.
Anshutz was honored for her many years of service in the community, including on several boards and community initiatives including United Way of the Wabash Valley and the Swope Art Museum. She has worked at Hamilton Center for 24 years and played a key role in the establishment of the Hamilton Center Foundation.
Anschutz said she has enjoyed learning about the other honorees, who have taken different paths to get where they are.
“What we start doing is not necessarily where we finish,” she said of the changing directions that many careers take.
Andres said her passion is bringing people and art together by sharing the Swope and its collection with everyone she meets.
She is in charge of community outreach for the museum and was key in starting several new arts education programs, including Art Start, a daily program for 3- to 5-year-olds, and expanding the reach of the Summer Studio Art program to about 150 young people.
“Always remember the arts, because wherever the arts are flourishing and active, great things always follow,” Andres said.
Lee said she understands the example that strong women set.
“I am a strong woman because I was raised by strong women. Their message of strength and independence came more from their actions than their words. Observing the determination of the women in my family left an impregnable mark on me which has supported and directed me throughout my life.”
Lee has 26 years of workforce development experience. As part of her duties, she provides oversight of state and federal workforce programs in a six-county region. She is also active in several community organizations.
Nominations for the 2020 Women in Business awards will be solicited next summer.
