The Terre Haute Breakfast Optimist Club will host its second annual Chili Cook-off in October, and are inviting more cooks to join.
The event will take place Oct. 1 at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds. Cooks will begin cooking at 8 a.m., with food being served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The club is still accepting more cooks for the event.
Tickets are $1. Other food will also be available for purchase. All proceeds will be used to benefit youth in the Wabash Valley.
The event will also feature live music and a beer garden.
For more information, visit THBO.homestead.com or its Facebook page.
