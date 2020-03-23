Break-in, arson results in 36-year prison sentence

A Terre Haute man convicted of arson received a 36-year prison sentence today in connection with the June 2019 fire at the Vigo County Community Corrections building in Terre Haute.
Jason E. Morales, 48, received a 21-year sentence for burglary with a deadly weapon, with an additional 15 years for the aggravated count of habitual offender. He also received 10-year sentences for each count of arson, with those to run concurrently with the burglary sentence.
A jury found Morales guilty at trial in Vigo Superior Court 1.
Morales was accused of setting the predawn June 27, 2019, fire at the Terre Haute Parole District office, which is housed in the community corrections building. The same building houses other government offices, including the work release program. More than 50 offenders and corrections staff were evacuated from the building due to the fire.
Firefighters responded to alarms at 3:40 a.m. that day. A subsequent investigation determined fires had been set in at least six offices in the parole division, and several desk drawers and cabinets had been pried open.
Morales has a 2010 sex offender conviction in Vanderburgh County, court records show. He was on parole from prison and was assigned to the parole district with a release date of Oct. 19, 2022, according to online date from Indiana Department of Correction. Morales also has convictions in 1990 for arson and reckless homicide in Vigo County.
A May 11 trial remains pending for Morales in connection with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.