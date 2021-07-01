Brazil's July 4 party in full swing

The 86th annual Brazil Rotary Club Fourth of July Celebration has returned to Forest Park and runs through Sunday, the Fourth of July.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic last year, club members successfully sponsored a three-day celebration without a carnival.
This year, Prime Time Carnival Co. returned with a significant midway for 10 consecutive days beginning June 25, according to Rob Dispennett, president of Brazil Rotary.
“So far, we’ve had good crowds — even with the heat and rain. I really think people are at a point that they’re just ready to get out and we’re just glad that they’re choosing to come here,” he said.
For years, carnival goers had to tromp through wet straw when it rained. But not anymore.
“The city installed drainage and put down a gravel pathway around the midway about three years ago and it’s changed everything for us,” said Dispennett.
He said Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham spearheaded the effort because, “He knows that the Rotary’s Fourth of July Celebration brings in more people to the park during a single week than the number of visitors Forest Park might get all year long.”
Wyndham said the city “put in over 1,100 feet of drainage and an excess of 160 tons of gravel.”
This year, the Primetime Carnival midway has a variety of 16 rides with something for all ages. Dispennett said the Ali Babba ride seems to be the favorite ride for carnival goers.
“As soon as the kids get off that ride, they’re right back in line again,” he said.
Carnival rides open at 5:30 p.m. today and at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Armbands to ride all the rides are $20 today and $25 today, Saturday and Sunday. Single ride tickets are also available.
“This is the first time we’ve been able to offer the one-price for all rides armbands every day of the carnival,” said Dispennett. “The owner of Primetime Carnival Company, Josh Macaroni, really worked with the [Rotary] club to make this an affordable event for the entire family.”
For patrons who want to try their luck at one of the games, there’s a variety to choose from. Some of these games are geared to adults, while others are geared to children and allow them to play until they win. From the duck pond and goldfish bowl toss to the water race and balloon dart game, Primetime Carnival offers an assortment of games with prizes.
Got a sweet tooth? All the food favorites can be found at the park including candy apples, funnel cakes, elephant ears and deep fried candy bars. For those looking for main menu items, choose from corn dogs, pizza and nachos. Thirsty carnival goers can select from a variety of refreshments including fresh squeezed lemonade, soft drinks and bottled water.
This year, 16 local non-profit groups will also have booths during the final three days of the celebration, said Dispennett. The groups sell food and other products that do not conflict with those offered by Primetime Carnival, such as chicken and noodles, sati-babis and more.
“They set up for a small rental fee and get to keep all the profits,” Dispennett said. “Most carnival companies won’t allow outside vendors, but the owner of Primetime Carnivals recognizes what we’re trying to do here — provide a venue where our local groups can raise a little money for the services they provide.”
The Fourth of July Celebration also allows the Rotary Club to give to the community, Dispennett said.
The organization awards $3,000 in scholarships annually, split between Northview and Clay City high schools and thousands of dollars to local non-profit organizations and help fund Rotary International projects for clean water and polio prevention.
“Our big project last year was a challenge that we did with Northview Marching Knights,” said Dispennett. We challenged them to clean up 25 miles of county roads. They did, so we gave them $3,800 of club funds and the National Rotary was so impressed with the project that it contributed an additional $2,200 for a total of $6,000 going to the band.”
In spite of the down-sized carnival last year, Dispennett said the club was determined to give its community the Fourth of July fireworks display that it has come to treasure and didn’t miss out on funding any of its projects. He said the club relied on the kindness of the community to help make sure that doesn’t happen.
“Our board came together and decided that if we have to go broke doing it, we wanted to make those fireworks fly,” Dispennett said. “It costs about $18,000 to set off all of those fireworks — about $20 for every shell — and the community contributed every penny necessary so that our traditional display of independence wouldn’t be halted.”
Dispennet said he is humbled by how the community came together and not only funded the fireworks but all of the service projects the club normally does last year.
Fireworks are at 10 p.m. Sunday at Forest Park.
Dispennet said last year was Mark Adamson’s 50th year for providing fireworks through his company Aerial Arts. With Adamson retiring this year, All Rise Fireworks, another Brazil-owned business by Josh Clarke, will provide the fireworks display. Patriotic music will accompany the show provided by WAMB at 106.9 FM.
There will be free entertainment each night. Big Fun Band will be tonight’s entertainment from 7:30 to 10 p.m., Avey-Grouws Band will perform Saturday from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and on Sunday, the Brazil Concert Band will perform a selection of patriotic music from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The final event of the festival will be a drawing for a $10,000 raffle cash prize at 11 p.m. Sunday. Tickets can be purchased from any Brazil Rotarian or at the Rotary shelter in Forest Park.
Michele Lawson can be reached 812-231-4232 or michele.lawson@tribstar.com.
