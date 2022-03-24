Brazil's ambassador to U.S. here Friday

Brazil's ambassador to the U.S., Nestor Forster Jr., will visit the city of Brazil at 10 a.m. Friday.
Forster will receive a key to the city of Brazil and he will visit a fountain at Forest Park donated by the country of Brazil to the city decades ago.
Later Friday, he is expected to visit Fitesa, a Brazil-based manufacturer of nonwoven hygiene and health care products at 3400 Fort Harrison Road in Terre Haute
The ambassador is visiting businesses located in Indiana that have ties to his country.
Steve Bell, president of the Brazil city council, and other dignitaries will meet with the ambassador.
"We consider it a big deal," Bell said. "He has plenty of other things to do and he has no business interest in Brazil; he's coming here because we named our city after his country."
The visit will be an informal meet-and-greet, and officials will present Forster with a key to the city. Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham is out-of-state.
Forster was scheduled to speak at Purdue Thursday on "Brazilian Diplomacy in the Areas of Technology, Innovation and Agritech," according to the Purdue website.
Forster has served as ambassador since October 2020, having previously held the role of chargé d’affaires at the Embassy of Brazil in Washington, D.C., from June 2019 to October 2020.
He posted on social media Thursday, "I arrived at Indianapolis to seek opportunities for closer cooperation between Brazil and the Hoosier State. Both have strong cooperative ties in the areas of trade and investment and academic exchanges, and I am persuaded that we can do more. I will have more to tell you soon."
