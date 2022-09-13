The sixth annual Route 40 Fest in downtown Brazil will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The festival includes live entertainment, a cruise-in, food trucks, more than 130 vendors, activities for children and more.
The acts performing this year are Berea Christian Church at 11 a.m., Big Fun Band at 1:15 p.m. and the Shane Lunsford Band at 5 p.m.
The cruise-in will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A revamped "Fun Zone" will include axe throwing, a dunk tank, Spyder jump, a train and inflatables. Tickets for these activities will be sold the day of the event.
Clay County Humane Society will host a dog adoption event at the festival.
