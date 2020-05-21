Brazil Rotary says July 4 celebration will go on this year

The Rotary Club of Brazil is determined to give its community a Fourth of July celebration worthy of the freedom and independence so missed in preceding months.

For 85 years, Rotary has hosted a Fourth of July celebration, but this year’s will likely go down as one of its most unique.

Club officers announced Thursday it has decided, in the interest of public health, not to include a carnival midway.

They instead have planned three days of entertainment July 3 to 5 at Forest Park in Brazil, headlined by the annual fireworks display 10:05 p.m. July 4.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Club President Chad Schopmeyer said officers for the last several weeks have work-shopped ideas on if, and how, a celebration could still happen.

And while no plan pleases everyone, Schopmeyer said the celebration as planned still has plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

“We wanted to still have something for our community to look forward to and give them something to get out of their homes and be excited about,” Schopmeyer said.

All bands and music for fireworks will be broadcast live on WAMB-FM 106.9 in Brazil and WAMB-FM 99.5 in Terre Haute.

Without the midway and the annual raffle in jeopardy, as the Indiana Gaming Commission has suspended charitable gaming throughout the state, the club acknowledged the financial hardship it faces.

All the same, Rob Dispennett, the club’s president-elect, said that while the fireworks display is one of the more costly parts of the production, it is also one the officers wanted least to cut out if need be.

“Our board came together and decided that if we have to go broke doing it, we want to make those fireworks fly,” Dispennett said.

That sentiment aside, the Rotary of Brazil said it is now relying on the kindness of the community to help make sure that doesn’t happen.

Schopmeyer said the club was the beneficiary of a $10,000 grant from the Wabash Valley Community Foundation, but that it hopes to at least match that amount in donations from community members.

Anyone wanting to donate can visit a bank in Brazil and make a contribution to Rotary of Brazil. The has also put together a GoFundMe at https://bit.ly/2ZsJejh.

For more information on the Fourth of July celebration or Rotary of Brazil, visit the club’s website at brazilrotary.org or on Facebook @brazilrotaryclub.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.