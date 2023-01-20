It’s a tale of two cities, only without the best-of-times, worst-of-times rhetoric.
The U.S. Census Bureau has changed the designations of a number of towns throughout the country. Some formerly considered urban areas have been reassessed to be rural communities, while some rural areas have been upgraded to urban.
Brazil was one of two Indiana cities upgraded to urban, while Rockville was one of 36 Hoosier towns now designated rural.
To qualify as an urban area, a territory must have a population of at least 5,000 or host at least 2,000 housing units.
How a town is defined can determine the kinds of federal funding it is eligible to receive.
Urban areas receive more transportation money. Rural towns have more access to grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Health care, education and housing can also be apportioned differently.
Brian Wyndham, mayor of Brazil, had not known of his city’s upgrade when first contacted by the Tribune-Star, but did some investigating and reported back, “It’s good to have that designation.
“There are a number of pros to be listed as urban as opposed to rural,” Wyndham said. “It means there are more events and activities and an active parks and a recreation program. Being urban allows people an area to gather and interact with one another.”
Wyndham attributed the designation to the fact that Brazil offers broadband access.
“That probably helped us to get that designation,” he said. “It would be difficult to attract people to the community without it.”
Wyndham also credited Brazil’s industries offering jobs that boosted the urban designation, particularly the companies PDF and Great Dane, which manufacture machine parts and trailers, respectively.
Repeated efforts to get a Rockville representative to comment on the matter were unsuccessful.
