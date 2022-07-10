Approximately 1,800 Duke Energy customers in Brazil are eligible to receive a free home energy makeover, courtesy of Duke Energy.
Through the company’s Neighborhood Energy Saver Program, qualifying Duke Energy customers will receive a free home energy assessment and installation of up to 16 energy-saving improvements at no cost to them. The free products can save customers up to $135 annually on their energy bill. They include: digital room thermometers; energy-saving showerheads or shower wands; air filters; water-saving kitchen and bathroom faucet aerators; energy-efficient lightbulbs; water heater wraps/pipe wrap; covers for window AC units; caulking, weatherstripping and door sweeps.
“The Neighborhood Energy Saver Program is a great way for us to help our customers save energy, save money and improve their quality of life,” said Duke Energy Government and Community Relations Manager Rick Burger. “In addition to the improvements their homes receive, customers will learn how to take control of their energy costs by practicing energy-saving habits.”
Duke Energy representatives, along with officials from local relief agencies and the city of Brazil, have invited eligible customers to a Saturday community meet and greet to learn more. The event will be held at 608 W. National Ave. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided from a local food truck.
The Neighborhood Energy Saver Program is an income-qualified program that targets neighborhoods based on federal and state guidelines, as well as U.S. census data.
Since the Neighborhood Energy Saver Program was launched in March 2015, more than 9,000 Duke Energy Indiana households have received free energy makeovers.
